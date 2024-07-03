Federal Bank rises after recording 20% YoY growth in gross advances; deposits at Rs 2.66 lakh crore

Federal Bank added 1.63% to Rs 177.90 after the bank reported 20% growth in gross advances to Rs 2,24,139 crore as on 30 June 2024 from Rs 1,86,593 crore as on 30 June 2023.

The banks retail credit book grew by 25% and wholesale credit book grew by 14%. Retail to wholesale ratio at the end of Q1 FY25 was at 56:44 respectively.

Total deposits reached Rs 2,66,082 crore as on 30 June 2024, registering a growth of 20% over the deposit base of Rs 2,22,496 Crore as on 30 June 2023. The banks customer deposits (total deposits excl interbank deposits and certificates of deposit) aggregated to Rs 2,51,991 crore, up 20% YoY.

CASA ratio was at 29.28% as on 30 June 2024 as against 31.85% as on 30 June 2023.

Federal Bank operates through four segments: treasury, corporate or wholesale banking, retail banking and other banking operations. The bank has 1,504 banking outlets and 2,015 ATMs/recyclers as on 31 March 2024.

The private lenders standalone net profit rose marginally to Rs 906.30 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 902.61 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Total income rose 23.42% year on year (YoY) to Rs 6,732.23 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

