JSW Infra arm enters into concession agreement with V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority

Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
To develop and Mechanize a new 7 MPTA Cargo Berth III

JSW Infrastructure announced that its subsidiary, JSW Tuticorin Multipurpose Terminal has entered into a concession agreement on 02 July 2024 with V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority, Tamil Nadu, for development Mechanization of North Cargo Berth-III (NCB-III) for Handling Dry Bulk cargo at V.O. Chidambaranar Port on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) Basis.

The Company will develop and Mechanize a new 7 MPTA Cargo Berth III at the V.O. Chidambaranar Port. The Company will leverage its operational capabilities of handling bulk products and increase its cargo share on the East Coast. The asset provides access to the rich hinterland with a diverse cargo profile including dry bulk, coal, limestone, gypsum, rock phosphate & copper concentrate.

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

