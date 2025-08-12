Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts standalone net profit declines 21.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.24% to Rs 52.41 crore

Net profit of Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts declined 21.12% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.24% to Rs 52.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.52.4151.7716.0518.728.839.655.086.513.814.83

