Fevikwik, a leading brand of instant adhesive solutions, from the house of Pidilite Industries, announced the launch of innovative new products, Fevikwik Precision Pro, Fevikwik Gel, Fevikwik Advanced and Fevikwik Craft. The launch of new products aims to revolutionise the repair experience for consumers across diverse use cases.

The new range of products have been designed to offer superior performance and user experience across various usage categories - Fevikwik Precision Pro for precise application, Fevikwik Gel for spillfree repairs and opportunity to correct mistakes, Fevikwik Advanced with water-proof and shockproof properties, and Fevikwik Craft for crafting enthusiasts.

