FGP standalone net profit declines 3.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of FGP declined 3.57% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.070.06 17 OPM %-85.71-116.67 -PBDT0.320.32 0 PBT0.320.32 0 NP0.270.28 -4

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

