Delhivery consolidated net profit rises 67.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Delhivery rose 67.49% to Rs 91.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 54.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.60% to Rs 2294.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2172.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2294.002172.306.164.41237.14177.5389.6858.1191.0554.36

