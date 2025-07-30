Fidel Softech standalone net profit rises 56.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.46% to Rs 14.76 crore

Net profit of Fidel Softech rose 56.87% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.46% to Rs 14.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.14.7612.4629.4021.034.502.834.482.813.312.11

