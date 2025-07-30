Vedant Fashions standalone net profit rises 12.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.25% to Rs 281.19 crore

Net profit of Vedant Fashions rose 12.43% to Rs 70.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 62.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.25% to Rs 281.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 239.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.281.19239.8242.8946.99132.29120.2492.5183.0670.2662.49

