Fiem Industries consolidated net profit rises 21.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 28.17% to Rs 554.79 crore

Net profit of Fiem Industries rose 21.54% to Rs 46.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.17% to Rs 554.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 432.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.51% to Rs 165.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 139.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.88% to Rs 2015.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1834.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales554.79432.84 28 2015.291834.04 10 OPM %13.5113.97 -13.3313.56 - PBDT78.0662.98 24 281.71252.01 12 PBT61.6947.01 31 223.06188.62 18 NP46.2238.03 22 165.71139.83 19

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

