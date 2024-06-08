Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Filatex Fashions board OKs 1:5 stock split

Filatex Fashions board OKs 1:5 stock split

Image
Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Filatex Fashions on Friday (7 June 2024) announced that its board has approved 5-for-1 stock split.

The company's board approved the sub-division of existing one equity share having a face value of Rs 5 each fully paid up into five equity shares of Rs 1 each fully paid-up.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The record date for the subdivision of equity shares will be intimated to the exchanges subsequently, after the approval of the resolution for sub-division by the shareholders.

The rationale behind the split is to enhance the liquidity in the capital market and to widen shareholder base, said the firm.

The sub-division is expected to be completed within 3 months from the date of shareholders approval, it added.

Filatex Fashions the principal activity of the company is to manufacture Socks.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 30.2% to Rs 2.57 crore in Q4 FY24 as against with Rs 3.68 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Net sales stood at Rs 67.01 crore, registering a growth of 64.2% year on year.

The scrip slipped 2.29% to end at Rs 10.65 on the Friday, 7 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Filatex Fashions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Filatex Fashions standalone net profit declines 26.87% in the December 2023 quarter

Filatex Fashions consolidated net profit declines 30.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Filatex Fashions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Oriental Aromatics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

KEC Intl bags orders worth Rs 1,061 cr

Railtel Corp bags work order worth Rs 81 crore

PTC India Q4 PAT drops 28% YoY to Rs 91 cr

Texmaco Rail &amp; Engineering dilutes its stake in Belur Engineering

Dr. Faruk G. Patel acquires 16.62% stake in Sun Drops Energia

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story