Filatex Fashions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd, AVG Logistics Ltd, DRC Systems India Ltd and Semac Consultants Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 June 2024.

Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd, AVG Logistics Ltd, DRC Systems India Ltd and Semac Consultants Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 June 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Filatex Fashions Ltd crashed 7.16% to Rs 10.77 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 31.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd lost 6.36% to Rs 721.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17291 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5835 shares in the past one month.

AVG Logistics Ltd tumbled 5.45% to Rs 477.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15436 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11072 shares in the past one month.

DRC Systems India Ltd slipped 5.20% to Rs 20.79. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 59331 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65939 shares in the past one month.

Semac Consultants Ltd fell 4.99% to Rs 697.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 192 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 832 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News