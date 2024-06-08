Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr. Faruk G. Patel acquires 16.62% stake in Sun Drops Energia

Dr. Faruk G. Patel acquires 16.62% stake in Sun Drops Energia

Image
Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Board of Directors of Sun Drops Energia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Drops at their meeting held on 07 June 2024, approved the issue of 10,66,098 equity shares of Sun Drops to Dr. Faruk G. Patel (Proposed Allottee) on a private placement basis.

The Proposed issue is representing 16.62% of the expanded paid-up share capital of Sun Drops. Further, post completion of the abovementioned private placement, Sun Drops will be ceases to be a wholly-owned subsidiary and continue as a subsidiary representing 83.38% of the expanded paid-up share capital of Sun Drops.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Dr. Faruk G. Patel, aged 52, is designated as Chairman & Managing Director of KPI Green Energy. He is the founding promoter of KPI Green Energy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Board of KPI Green Energy to consider proposal for stock split

Board of KPI Green Energy approves sub-division of shares

Board of KPI Green Energy approves fund raising up to Rs 1,000 cr

KPI Green Energy rallies after arm bags 26.15 MW solar power projects

KPI Green Energy Ltd Surges 5%

Max Estates provides corporate guarantee on behalf of Max Square

Karur Vysya Bank hikes EBR- R, Base Rate and BPLR

Greenlam Industries receives export excellence award

Jubilant HollisterStier LLC's contract manufacturing facility completes USFDA inspection

Atul village received Platinum Green Village certification

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story