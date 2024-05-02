Filatex Fashions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indo National Ltd, DE Nora India Ltd, Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd and Ador Welding Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 May 2024.

Filatex Fashions Ltd lost 19.96% to Rs 12.07 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 121.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indo National Ltd crashed 15.93% to Rs 640.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 53742 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6957 shares in the past one month.

DE Nora India Ltd tumbled 14.14% to Rs 1656.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14566 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4091 shares in the past one month.

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd corrected 6.23% to Rs 58.36. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 45151 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20739 shares in the past one month.

Ador Welding Ltd plummeted 5.80% to Rs 1406.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7961 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1641 shares in the past one month.

