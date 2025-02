Filatex Fashions consolidated net profit rises 32.16% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.06% to Rs 55.22 crore

Net profit of Filatex Fashions rose 32.16% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 24.06% to Rs 55.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 44.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.55.2244.519.2410.815.214.455.014.313.742.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News