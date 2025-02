PTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 76.24% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.69% to Rs 66.92 crore

Net profit of PTC Industries rose 76.24% to Rs 14.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.69% to Rs 66.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 55.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.66.9255.4522.8027.7024.4714.5919.0710.4114.248.08

