Financial markets form backbone of India's growth journey, says SEBI Chair

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, SEBI, has stated that financial markets form the backbone of Indias growth journeymobilising savings, allocating capital, managing risks, and shaping the confidence with which households and enterprises plan their future. Todays conversation is not merely about recent progress; it is about the direction in which the Indian financial system is moving and the role each of us plays in strengthening trust, efficiency, and inclusion. In many ways, Indias financial sector has become one of the strongest pillars supporting our economic aspirations, and it is steadily evolving into a system capable of meeting the demands of a fast-growing economy. The capital market continues to play a vital role in financing Indias growth. With over 5,500 listed companies, equity and debt issuances amounted to Rs 14.3 lakh crore in FY25, and in the first eight months of FY26 alone (AprilNovember), an additional Rs 9.2 lakh crore has been mobilised.

