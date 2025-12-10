Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets end on a flat note

Japanese markets end on a flat note

Image
Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Japanese markets ended on a flat note ahead of the Fed and Bank of Japan policy meetings. The yen was fragile despite hawkish BOJ signals.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said the central bank is getting closer to attaining its inflation target, fueling market expectations of an interest-rate rise at next week's meeting.

The Nikkei average slipped 0.10 percent to 50,602.80 while the broader Topix index settled 0.12 percent higher at 3,389.02.

Honda Motor jumped 3.3 percent and Toyota Motor added 1.6 percent on hopes that a weaker yen could boost their overseas earnings.

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

