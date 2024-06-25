Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Financials drive Singapore stocks higher after recent losses

Financials drive Singapore stocks higher after recent losses

Image
Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 8:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Singapore stocks edged up today amid mixed cues from Asian equities. The Straits Times Index or STI added 0.37% to close at 3326 points. Financials gained with UOB soaring 1%, DBS adding 0.31% and OCBC jumping 0.69% on the day. The index had slipped to a six week low last week before witnessing an impressive recovery. Broad economic outlook is supportive. Singapore has moved up three places to take the No. 1 spot in the World Competitiveness Ranking (WCR) 2024, published by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD). The island nation, has reclaimed the top spot after four years in the post-pandemic world. Meanwhile, stock markets in Asia saw mixed moves today. Chinas Shanghai Composite index continued to decline, shedding 0.44% while Japans Nikkei 225 index jumped around 1%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Financials stocks edge lower

Financials stocks edge lower

Everlon Financials standalone net profit rises 29.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Savani Financials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Financials shares fall

Indices hit record highs, Nifty ends above 23,700; private banks rally

Stanley Lifestyles IPO subscribed 96.14 times

NSE SME IPO of Akiko Global Services subscribed 91%

Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO subscribed 51%

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story