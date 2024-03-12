Financials shares gain

Financials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index rising 50.74 points or 0.49% at 10376.48 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (up 2.76%), HDFC Bank Ltd (up 1.64%),Ugro Capital Ltd (up 1.38%),Arman Financial Services Ltd (up 1.37%),ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd (up 1.34%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were PB Fintech Ltd (up 1.28%), Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd (up 1.11%), Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (up 1.09%), Axis Bank Ltd (up 1.05%), and ICICI Bank Ltd (up 1.05%).

On the other hand, Paisalo Digital Ltd (down 6.36%), KFin Technologies Ltd (down 5.52%), and Tata Investment Corporation Ltd (down 5%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 395.5 or 0.54% at 73898.14.

The Nifty 50 index was up 95.9 points or 0.43% at 22428.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 421.32 points or 0.96% at 43333.19.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 45.7 points or 0.34% at 13403.

On BSE,904 shares were trading in green, 2261 were trading in red and 86 were unchanged.

