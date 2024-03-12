Information Technology stocks rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 317.41 points or 0.85% at 37841.48 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (up 3.28%), InfoBeans Technologies Ltd (up 2.63%),Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 2.45%),Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 1.87%),Affle India Ltd (up 1.06%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Cyient Ltd (up 0.84%), Infosys Ltd (up 0.82%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 0.82%), LTIMindtree Ltd (up 0.78%), and Mastek Ltd (up 0.48%).

On the other hand, Magellanic Cloud Ltd (down 5%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 3.53%), and TVS Electronics Ltd (down 2.77%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 395.5 or 0.54% at 73898.14.

The Nifty 50 index was up 95.9 points or 0.43% at 22428.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 421.32 points or 0.96% at 43333.19.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 45.7 points or 0.34% at 13403.

On BSE,904 shares were trading in green, 2261 were trading in red and 86 were unchanged.

