Fino Payments Bank standalone net profit rises 14.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 40.82% to Rs 41.40 crore

Net profit of Fino Payments Bank rose 14.18% to Rs 25.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 40.82% to Rs 41.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.48% to Rs 86.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 58.18% to Rs 150.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 94.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

41.4029.40150.0594.86-752.71-876.36-775.16-1078.0125.2922.0886.3065.0825.2922.0886.3065.0825.2122.0886.2265.08

