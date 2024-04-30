Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Filatex India standalone net profit rises 87.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Filatex India standalone net profit rises 87.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 3:36 PM IST
Sales decline 2.00% to Rs 1025.84 crore

Net profit of Filatex India rose 87.21% to Rs 34.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.00% to Rs 1025.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1046.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.09% to Rs 110.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 89.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.42% to Rs 4285.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4303.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1025.841046.78 -2 4285.904303.87 0 OPM %6.306.57 -5.555.43 - PBDT65.3342.94 52 222.94190.73 17 PBT47.2225.27 87 150.43122.08 23 NP34.8418.61 87 110.6689.90 23

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

