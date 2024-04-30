Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tips Films standalone net profit rises 70.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Tips Films standalone net profit rises 70.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 3:36 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 89.96% to Rs 60.14 crore

Net profit of Tips Films rose 70.59% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 89.96% to Rs 60.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 95.52% to Rs 1.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.35% to Rs 77.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales60.1431.66 90 77.6461.45 26 OPM %6.146.19 -0.1739.12 - PBDT4.241.67 154 1.2632.57 -96 PBT4.041.54 162 0.4932.05 -98 NP4.642.72 71 1.0924.33 -96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Board of Tips Industries approves buyback of shares up to Rs 37.18 cr

Tips Industries Ltd up for third straight session

Nifty above 22,450; media stocks up for 3rd day

Expanding Horizons: Dhruv Sachdev's Production House Zero Begins Films Unveils AI Lab and New Services

Nifty slides below 22,200; media shares in demand

Newgen Software Tech hits lifetime high as Q4 PAT climbs 54% QoQ

Patel Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

REC consolidated net profit rises 33.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 38.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Shiva Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story