Finolex Industries appoints Saurabh Dhanorkar as Managing Director

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Finolex Industries has appointed Saurabh Dhanorkar as Managing Director for a period of two years with effect from 21 November 2024.

Dhanorkar has been associated with the Company since 1983 in various roles and was Managing Director until 2012 when he retired. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and has contributed significantly to the expansion of the Company from a Rs. 2 crore pipes manufacturing company to a multi-location petrochemicals and plastics processing giant. He retired as Managing Director in 2016 and has been associated with the Company as a Non-Executive Director for the past eight years.

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 11:19 AM IST

