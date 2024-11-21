Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mohit Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Sales decline 33.72% to Rs 25.71 crore

Net Loss of Mohit Industries reported to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 33.72% to Rs 25.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales25.7138.79 -34 OPM %-3.62-0.62 -PBDT-0.90-0.87 -3 PBT-1.21-1.23 2 NP-1.03-0.95 -8

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 11:02 AM IST

