Mohit Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.72% to Rs 25.71 crore

Net Loss of Mohit Industries reported to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 33.72% to Rs 25.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.25.7138.79-3.62-0.62-0.90-0.87-1.21-1.23-1.03-0.95

