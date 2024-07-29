Anant Raj consolidated net profit rises 79.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.24% to Rs 471.83 crore

Net profit of Anant Raj rose 79.66% to Rs 91.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 49.24% to Rs 471.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 316.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.471.83316.1621.8218.83109.2061.66103.7457.4791.0050.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp