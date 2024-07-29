Astal Laboratories standalone net profit rises 16800.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 866.91% to Rs 13.15 crore

Net profit of Astal Laboratories rose 16800.00% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 866.91% to Rs 13.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.13.151.3618.1002.350.012.340.011.690.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp