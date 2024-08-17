Finquest Financial Solutions Pvt standalone net profit declines 23.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.36% to Rs 44.29 crore

Net profit of Finquest Financial Solutions Pvt declined 23.35% to Rs 26.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 45.36% to Rs 44.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.44.2930.4798.49185.2638.8651.5338.7251.3926.7934.95

