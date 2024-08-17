Finquest Financial Solutions Pvt standalone net profit declines 23.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.36% to Rs 44.29 croreNet profit of Finquest Financial Solutions Pvt declined 23.35% to Rs 26.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 45.36% to Rs 44.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales44.2930.47 45 OPM %98.49185.26 -PBDT38.8651.53 -25 PBT38.7251.39 -25 NP26.7934.95 -23
