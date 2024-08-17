Samvardhana Motherson arm incorporates WOS in Abu Dhabi

SMRC Automotive Holdings Netherlands B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International, has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS), namely, Motherson International, Abu Dhabi.

Motherson International has been incorporated to carry on the business of manufacturing, assembling, marketing, trading, import, export, sourcing, tooling, purchasing raw material for all kinds of parts, subparts for automotive, nonautomotive and related industry.

The new entitys AED 30,000,000 authorised share capital will be subscribed by SAHNBV (a wholly owned subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International), in one or more tranches for cash.

Samvardhana Motherson International is the flagship company of the Samvardhana Motherson group.