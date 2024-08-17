Electronica Finance standalone net profit declines 6.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.03% to Rs 128.96 crore

Net profit of Electronica Finance declined 6.06% to Rs 10.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.03% to Rs 128.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 96.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.128.9696.9448.7754.4317.3817.0213.9714.7310.2410.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp