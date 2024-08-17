Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Electronica Finance standalone net profit declines 6.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 17 2024
Sales rise 33.03% to Rs 128.96 crore

Net profit of Electronica Finance declined 6.06% to Rs 10.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.03% to Rs 128.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 96.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales128.9696.94 33 OPM %48.7754.43 -PBDT17.3817.02 2 PBT13.9714.73 -5 NP10.2410.90 -6

Aug 17 2024

