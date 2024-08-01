Firstsource Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, PCBL Ltd, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 August 2024. Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, PCBL Ltd, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Firstsource Solutions Ltd spiked 10.25% to Rs 301.3 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd surged 9.37% to Rs 846.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90476 shares in the past one month.

PCBL Ltd soared 7.68% to Rs 350. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd rose 7.54% to Rs 271.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 75621 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82303 shares in the past one month.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd added 6.97% to Rs 1216.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

