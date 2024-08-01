Vietnam sets an ambitious target of $20 billion in bilateral trade with India

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called for stronger economic cooperation between Vietnam and India, setting an ambitious target of $20 billion in bilateral trade. Speaking at the Vietnam-India Business Forum, organised by FICCI and the Embassy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Prime Minister Chinh outlined Vietnam's economic achievements and invited Indian businesses to invest in strategic sectors such as infrastructure, digital technology, and pharmaceuticals. Prime Minister Chinh invited Indian businesses to invest more in Vietnam, particularly in semiconductors, science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, green hydrogen, pharmaceuticals, renewables, and biotechnology sectors.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News