Pricol hits record high after Q1 PAT climbs 43% YoY to Rs 45 cr

Pricol jumped 3.43% to Rs 517.60 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 42.69% to Rs 45.56 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 31.93 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 15.48% YoY to Rs 602.90 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 522.10 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 15.48% YoY to Rs 602.90 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 522.10 crore in Q1 FY24. During the quarter, EBITDA jumped 21.27% YoY to Rs 80.65 crore while EBITDA margin stood at 13.38%. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Vikram Mohan, managing director, Pricol, said, Our recent accomplishments and various recognitions from customers underscore the effectiveness of our strategic approach. By harnessing advancements in engineering and technology, we have strengthened our industry leadership in our range of product and solution offerings.

The dedication and adaptability of our team in meeting customer needs is driving us to attain our ambitious objectives. In an ever-evolving market, we prioritize sustainable growth to provide noteworthy stakeholder value. We are not merely adapting to change; we are driving it, shaping a prosperous future for both our company and all our stakeholders.

Pricol is manufactures automotive components for motorcycles, scooters, cars, trucks, buses, tractors and Off-road vehicles used in the construction and Industrial segment. Pricol also manufacture sintered components and products for fleet management.

The counter hit an all-time high at Rs 542.05 in intraday today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News