Firstsource Solutions partners with WebID Group

Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 9:05 PM IST
Firstsource Solutions announced its partnership with WebID Group, a leading digital identification provider. This collaboration further strengthens their Trust & Safety offering, by enhancing their platform security, optimizing the online identity process and reducing potential fraudulent or malicious actors.

Firstsourcefs experts, armed with local linguistic and cultural knowledge, work alongside cutting]edge technology to ensure accuracy, eliminate bias, and enforce robust safety protocols. While deepening Firstsource's expertise in the critical areas of Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti]Money Laundering (AML), and Identity (ID) Verification, this partnership will also enhance its capabilities in Platform Penetration Testing and Red Teaming. The integration of WebID Groupfs cutting]edge digital identification technology with Firstsourcefs global delivery excellence, the partnership aims to elevate platform safety, foster end]user trust, and protect businesses from sophisticated security threats.

