Hindustan Copper announced that ICRA has revised the long term rating at ICRA AA+; Stable and short term rating at ICRA A1+ in respect of Rs 2,100 crore bank facilities of Hindustan Copper.

Further, ICRA has revised the short term rating at ICRA A1+ for Rs 100 crore commercial paper of Hindustan Copper.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News