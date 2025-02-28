Fiscal deficit for first 10 months of this fiscal year comes in at Rs 11.70 lakh crore or 74.5% of annual estimates

India's fiscal deficit for the first 10 months of this fiscal year through December came in at Rs 11.70 lakh crore or 74.5% of annual estimates, government data showed today. The fiscal deficit rose from 63.6% reported in the comparable year-earlier period. Total government receipts stood at 24 lakh crore rupees, while overall expenditure in April to January was at 35.70 lakh crore rupees. They were 76.3% and 75.7% of this fiscal year's revised budget targets.

