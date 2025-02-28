Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 4.18%, NIFTY Crashes 1.86%

Nifty IT index closed down 4.18% at 37318.3 today. The index has lost 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tech Mahindra Ltd dropped 6.32%, Wipro Ltd shed 5.72% and Mphasis Ltd slipped 5.43%. The Nifty IT index has decreased 1.00% over last one year compared to the 0.65% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index has slid 3.92% and Nifty Media index has dropped 3.48% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.86% to close at 22124.7 while the SENSEX has slid 1.90% to close at 73198.1 today.

