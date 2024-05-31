Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fischer Chemic standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Fischer Chemic standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales rise 6200.00% to Rs 11.34 crore

Net profit of Fischer Chemic rose 400.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6200.00% to Rs 11.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6305.56% to Rs 11.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales11.340.18 6200 11.530.18 6306 OPM %-0.7977.78 --1.6527.78 - PBDT0.630.13 385 0.540 0 PBT0.630.13 385 0.540 0 NP0.600.12 400 0.40-0.04 LP

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

