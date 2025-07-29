Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 5.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.10% to Rs 786.68 crore

Net profit of Five-Star Business Finance rose 5.86% to Rs 266.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 251.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.10% to Rs 786.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 666.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

