HeidelbergCement India standalone net profit rises 20.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of HeidelbergCement India rose 20.88% to Rs 48.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.28% to Rs 597.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 532.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.597.54532.1914.8114.6691.6681.6164.5953.4748.2339.90

