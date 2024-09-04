Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FM underlines importance of setting quarterly targets for capex and ensuring implementation within a stipulated timeframe

FM underlines importance of setting quarterly targets for capex and ensuring implementation within a stipulated timeframe

Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday underlined the importance of setting quarterly targets for capex by various ministries and expedite spending in the remaining months of the year. In a review meeting on the budgeted capital expenditure for the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the Department of Telecom, Sitharaman exhorted the respective ministries to expedite implementation and make up for the June and September quarter targets in December quarter of FY2024-25 itself, the finance ministry said in a statement. A series of review meetings to be chaired by Sitharaman has been scheduled with various ministries/departments with significant capex outlays.

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

