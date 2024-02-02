FMCG shares fall

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 37.88 points or 0.19% at 19897.05 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (down 4.26%), CCL Products (India) Ltd (down 4.16%),Godrej Agrovet Ltd (down 3.88%),Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd (down 2.55%),Dabur India Ltd (down 2.04%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (down 1.88%), Gokul Agro Resources Ltd (down 1.86%), BCL Industries Ltd (down 1.62%), GRM Overseas Ltd (down 1.5%), and Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd (down 1.46%).

On the other hand, Andrew Yule & Company Ltd (up 12.99%), Mishtann Foods Ltd (up 9.34%), and Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (up 4.67%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 475.16 or 0.66% at 72120.46.

The Nifty 50 index was up 155.2 points or 0.72% at 21852.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 235.04 points or 0.52% at 45859.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 80.65 points or 0.61% at 13357.39.

On BSE,2009 shares were trading in green, 1768 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

