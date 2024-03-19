FMCG shares fall

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 347.68 points or 1.8% at 18953.65 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (down 5.12%), Honasa Consumer Ltd (down 4.34%),Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (down 3.51%),Patanjali Foods Ltd (down 3.29%),United Breweries Ltd (down 3.16%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Nestle India Ltd (down 3.05%), AVT Natural Products Ltd (down 3.02%), Mishtann Foods Ltd (down 3.01%), Agro Tech Foods Ltd (down 2.96%), and Tata Consumer Products Ltd (down 2.92%).

On the other hand, Eveready Industries India Ltd (up 3.53%), Radico Khaitan Ltd (up 2.75%), and Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd (up 1.65%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 592.17 or 0.81% at 72156.25.

The Nifty 50 index was down 190.2 points or 0.86% at 21865.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 285.62 points or 0.68% at 41696.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 112.61 points or 0.87% at 12860.82.

On BSE,1292 shares were trading in green, 2460 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

