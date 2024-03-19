Bondada Engineering hits the roof on receiving LoI from SCCL

Bondada Engineering was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 815.05 after the company has received a letter of intent (LoI) from the Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) for grant of work order worth Rs 433 crore.

The order includes execution of design, engineering, supply, construction, erection, testing & commissioning of 67.5 megawatt (MW) (AC) (with 220 KV evacuation voltage) capacity ground based solar PV power plant and 10 years plant operation and maintenance (O&M) at Mandamarri, Telangana area with gross order value amounting to Rs 433 crore.

Bondada Engineering is a infrastructure company that provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) services to customers in the telecom and solar energy industries throughout India.

The companys consolidated net profit stood at Rs 14.69 crore in H1 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 4.35 crore posted in H1 FY23. Net sales soared 152.8% YoY to Rs 295.72 crore in H1 FY24.

