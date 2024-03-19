Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bondada Engineering hits the roof on receiving LoI from SCCL

Bondada Engineering hits the roof on receiving LoI from SCCL

Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bondada Engineering was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 815.05 after the company has received a letter of intent (LoI) from the Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) for grant of work order worth Rs 433 crore.

The order includes execution of design, engineering, supply, construction, erection, testing & commissioning of 67.5 megawatt (MW) (AC) (with 220 KV evacuation voltage) capacity ground based solar PV power plant and 10 years plant operation and maintenance (O&M) at Mandamarri, Telangana area with gross order value amounting to Rs 433 crore.

Bondada Engineering is a infrastructure company that provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) services to customers in the telecom and solar energy industries throughout India.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The companys consolidated net profit stood at Rs 14.69 crore in H1 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 4.35 crore posted in H1 FY23. Net sales soared 152.8% YoY to Rs 295.72 crore in H1 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Bondada Engg bags Rs 5 cr order from Sundrops Energia

Coal Sector Aims To Ramp Up Renewable Energy Capacity To Over 9 GW By 2030

Tata Power's step-down subsidiary commissions battery energy storage project in Chhattisgarh

Tata Power Solar Systems commissions India's largest Solar and Battery Energy Storage Systems project

Gensol Engineering wins two EPC projects of Rs 337.70 cr

Dr. Reddy's launches Versavo (bevacizumab) in UK

BSE SME Royal Sense rallies on debut

L&amp;T Finance board OKs raising upto Rs 1.01 lakh cr via NCDs

Nifty slips below 21,900 level; media shares slide

Grasim Industries raises sustainability-linked NCDs of Rs 1250 cr from IFC

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story