FMCG shares fall

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index falling 62.24 points or 0.32% at 19384.14 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (down 6.32%), Kokuyo Camlin Ltd (down 4.64%),Gillette India Ltd (down 4.33%),Radico Khaitan Ltd (down 4.28%),BCL Industries Ltd (down 3.85%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (down 3.64%), DCM Shriram Industries Ltd (down 3.38%), Varun Beverages Ltd (down 3.11%), Emami Ltd (down 3.07%), and Dodla Dairy Ltd (down 3.06%).

On the other hand, Honasa Consumer Ltd (up 9.89%), Cupid Ltd (up 6.83%), and Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (up 4.68%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 2.61 or 0.01% at 47133.76.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 62.28 points or 0.44% at 14201.38.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.95 points or 0.18% at 23086.2.

The BSE Sensex index was up 104.77 points or 0.14% at 76275.85.

On BSE,2077 shares were trading in green, 1764 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

