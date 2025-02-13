Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shilpa Medicare receives CDSCO approval for its IND - Nor Ursodeoxycholic Acid Tablets 500 mg

Shilpa Medicare receives CDSCO approval for its IND - Nor Ursodeoxycholic Acid Tablets 500 mg

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

Shilpa Medicare announces the approval of its IND - Nor Ursodeoxycholic Acid Tablets 500 mg, by the Subject Expert Committee of CDSCO. The Committee has further recommended grant of marketing authorization for this IND for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

Shilpa Medicare Ltd. had earlier completed phase-3 clinical studies of this novel product SMLNUD07 Nor Ursodeoxycholic Acid (Nor UDCA) tablets - and presented the results of the trial titled A phase - III, Randomized, Double- Blind, placebo controlled, multicenter, Parallel group study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Nor-Ursodeoxycholic Acid 500 mg in patients suffering from Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease to the SEC.

This trial was a multicentric, placebo controlled double blinded study conducted on total 165 Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) patients across India a significant statistically powered number of patients leading to better reliability of data and results. No serious adverse events were reported in this phase 3 study and the treatment was well tolerated at the dose of 1500 mg per day for the duration of 24 weeks.

The Phase 3 trial has met all the primary efficacy endpoints set in the clinical trial protocol, demonstrating a significant improvement in fatty liver stage. In this study 165 participants were randomised to assess and compare the efficacy and safety of nor UDCA 1500 mg against placebo. The data analysis has confirmed that liver fibrosis stage was reversed in significant majority of participants (83.3%) and stabilised in rest, within 24 weeks of nor UDCA treatment. (Primary endpoint) The elevated alanine transaminase (ALT) levels of NAFLD were normalized in significant proportion of participants (~90%) within 12 weeks of study (Primary endpoint).

These results indicate that Nor UDCA could become a new standard of care with significant improvements in restoring liver function in NAFLD patients. This IND is expected to revolutionise the treatment of patients suffering from Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD).

Also Read

Premium

Ed-tech unicorn LEAD Group eyes IPO within 2-3 years: Smita Deorah

Parliament session LIVE: Effective capex to be ₹19.08 trillion in next financial year, says FM

Several hurt as car rams into group in Munich, German police nab driver

Private equity investors see public markets driving exits in India

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 OTT release: When and where to watch series?

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zen Technologies unveils new set of AI-driven combat and training solutions

Zulia Investments receives RBI nod to acquire up to 7% stake in Au Small Finance Bank

Sensex, Nifty decline for 7th day; IT shares tumble

RBI Governor underscores significant role played by NBFCs in credit intermediation

Sensex gains 444 pts; metal shares shine

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story