Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Information Technology index falling 211.53 points or 0.52% at 40775.57 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Rashi Peripherals Ltd (down 5.65%), Black Box Ltd (down 3.97%),63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 3.12%),Sonata Software Ltd (down 2.39%),Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 2.09%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd (down 1.97%), LTIMindtree Ltd (down 1.88%), Coforge Ltd (down 1.86%), Mphasis Ltd (down 1.82%), and L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 1.81%).

On the other hand, Vakrangee Ltd (up 4.94%), Magellanic Cloud Ltd (up 4.16%), and AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 3.73%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 2.61 or 0.01% at 47133.76.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 62.28 points or 0.44% at 14201.38.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.95 points or 0.18% at 23086.2.

The BSE Sensex index was up 104.77 points or 0.14% at 76275.85.

On BSE,2077 shares were trading in green, 1764 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

