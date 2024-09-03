Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

FMCG shares gain

Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index rising 159.47 points or 0.69% at 23354.13 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (up 4.49%), Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd (up 3.81%),Emami Ltd (up 3.31%),Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (up 3.29%),L T Foods Ltd (up 3.01%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Honasa Consumer Ltd (up 2.99%), Gokul Agro Resources Ltd (up 2.93%), Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (up 2.42%), Vadilal Industries Ltd (up 1.94%), and Zydus Wellness Ltd (up 1.9%).

On the other hand, ADF Foods Ltd (down 2.8%), Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (down 2%), and Kokuyo Camlin Ltd (down 1.77%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 321.16 or 0.58% at 56082.1.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 72.25 points or 0.43% at 16787.77.

The Nifty 50 index was down 16.3 points or 0.06% at 25262.4.

The BSE Sensex index was down 59.75 points or 0.07% at 82500.09.

On BSE,2040 shares were trading in green, 1031 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

