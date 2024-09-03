Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hindustan Aeronautics set to supply 240 aero-engines for IAF's Su-30 MKI fleet

Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 10:06 AM IST
Cabinet Committee on Security, on 02 September 2024, approved the proposal for procurement of 240 aero-engines (AL-31FP) for Su-30 MKI aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) under Buy (Indian) category from Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) at a cost of over Rs 26,000 crore inclusive of all taxes and duties. The delivery of these aero-engines would start after one year and complete over a period of eight years.

The engines will have indigenous content over 54%, enhanced due to indigenisation of some key components of aero-engines. These would be manufactured at Koraput division of HAL. Su-30 MKI is one of the most powerful and strategically-significant fleet of IAF. The supply of these aero-engines by HAL would meet the fleet sustenance requirement of IAF to continue their unhindered operations and strengthen the defence preparedness of the country.

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

