Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Realty index increasing 57.79 points or 0.7% at 8267.48 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 2.24%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.04%),Sobha Ltd (up 1.94%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.87%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.33%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were DLF Ltd (up 0.96%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.86%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.44%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.89%), and Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.46%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 321.16 or 0.58% at 56082.1.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 72.25 points or 0.43% at 16787.77.

The Nifty 50 index was down 16.3 points or 0.06% at 25262.4.

The BSE Sensex index was down 59.75 points or 0.07% at 82500.09.

On BSE,2040 shares were trading in green, 1031 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

